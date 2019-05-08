The Sanger Woman's Club has named Jean Booth as its "Volunteer of the Year."
"She was very involved with the Sanger Eagles' Women's Auxiliary and is a member of a Red Hats group. She is a master baker, a fabulous chef and an avid gardener. This year she created our very successful jewelry sale table," said club president Jeanne Adams.
"To quote Liz Hudson,'She is the youngest 93-year-old I've ever met and she can out work most of us in any kitchen,'" said Adams.
Booth is the club's first "Volunteer of the Year."
