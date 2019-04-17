An “unveiling ceremony” on April 10 for Reedley College’s future Center for Fine and Performing Arts was just that — an unveiling of some much-anticipated developments surrounding the facility.
First, there’s the name — the McClarty Center for Fine and Performing Arts which includes the Pete P. Peters Theatre. Both names were officially made public at the ceremony, with Harold McClarty and Dennis Peters (nephew of Pete Peters) present to assist in the unveiling.
The, there’s the location. The Center will be built on the northeast end of campus, north of the parking lots off Reed Avenue. The site is the historic location of the home of town founder Thomas L. Reed and also was the headquarters for the family’s farming operations that began in 1884.
