Under new direction, the 32nd annual Reedley Street Faire will make downtown Reedley buzz with activity this weekend.
The Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce — working with just two months of preparation — is quickly pulling together last- minute details for the 32nd Annual Reedley Street Faire which will be held on Reedley’s main street on Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“For reference, we start planning for the Reedley Fiesta nearly six months in advance, so it’s a miracle we’ve been able to get ready for this huge event in such a short amount of time,” said Erik Valencia, executive director for the Reedley Chamber.
The chamber recently inherited the Street Faire from the Reedley Downtown Association, which currently is working through the process of dissolution. Without the Chamber stepping up to the plate and the continued efforts of the Nomad Car Club the event may not have happened this year.
This year’s event will continue with the tradition of a car show in front of Pioneer Park put on by the Nomads Car Club. Cars will be lined up along G Street between 8th and 9th streets to be judged for prizes. The event traditionally has attracted custom vintage vehicles from Fresno County and Central California.
Vehicle entries will be accepted from 7 to 10 a.m., followed by judging. An awards presentation will take place at Pioneer Park at 2 p.m.
Continuing south down G Street and ending at 12th Street, there also will be food, crafts, retail, information, pony rides, train rides, bounce houses and entertainment.
There will be two headline acts on two stages. “Without A Doubt,” featuring Merlinda Espinosa, will play at the 12th & G Street Stage from noon to 2 p.m. “Thee Fabulous Enchantments” will occupy the stage at 11th & G from 1 to 3 p.m.
There also will be performances by the Reedley High School Jazz Band & River Rats at the same stage from 11 a.m. to noon. At the 12th and G Street Stage, the Silas Bartsch K-8 School Folkloric Dancers will perform at 11 a.m., and actors from Reedley’s River City Theatre Company will perform at 3 p.m.
To see the full story, subscribe to our print or e-edition. For more information, please call The Reedley Exponent at 559-638-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.