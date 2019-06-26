Adrian Agavo, an engineer with the Reedley Fire Department, said he sometimes finds it difficult to talk about himself. He said, however, it’s not difficult to talk about those who have inspired his career choice and continues to credit them for his success in the field.
“When I started that’s when I began to meet the other captains here, like Tim Garrison, Rob Ledington, Marty Rodriguez and Albert Rodriguez,” Agavo said. “I’ve always looked up to them, they have inspired me, from family life, to training and professionalism they’ve kept all these years.”
Agavo said he had no plans on becoming a firefighter, but a chance encounter changed all of that.
“Honestly, I can’t remember why or how I got into fire, I met a couple guys at the gym one day, we got into talking, they talked me into doing it,” he said. “I was young, and at the time I didn’t know what career path I wanted to go down.
“It just went from there,” he continued. “But I did know, I always wanted to help people.”
Agavo joined the department back in 2007, and although he was working through college, he immediately knew working in a department was something he enjoyed.
Agavo attended California State University, Fresno and earned his bachelors in criminology. He currently works as a fire captain for the California Department of Corrections.
“After graduation, I saw CDCR open up, it was a great opportunity, great job, benefits, retirement,” he said. “Once I got in there, I learned they had a fire captain position within the prison. So, as soon as I found out about that position, I began applying for them. Three years later, I landed one of those spots.”
Although the after-effects of a severe call is not something Agavo tries to think about, he said it’s during the call he feels the most adequate and he knows that in that moment, it’s exactly where he needs to be.
“I can use all my training to help them,” he said. “I’ve been on calls, everything from shootings, structure fires, car accidents, in this job you see all that. I’ve learned to put them all away.
“I don’t know why I tend to put these calls away. Could be the severity of the call, I try not to stress over the call afterwards, that type of thing.”
Agavo graduated from Reedley High School in 2005. He lives in Reedley with his wife, Christina, and their 19-month-old son, Caleb.
“To work here in Reedley, it’s been a great experience, I went from not knowing what I wanted to do in life, after high school I went and started doing the college thing, to now working here in Reedley and giving back to the community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.