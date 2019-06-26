The series of Reedley’s town hall meetings that began in January, ended on the evening of June 24 where the topic was “drought, contamination, and your front lawn.”
Russ Robertson, the city’s public works director said the city met its water reduction goal in 2015 and felt that was an outstanding achievement.
“The city was very prudent in asking the water conservation corps and doing some public outreach education efforts,” he said. “And with all of this combined the public responded very well, and we were able to meet that goal.”
He said that even after meeting the goal, the city of Reedley continued to consistently used less water each of the years following.
“So we’ve kept up with our conservation, unfortunately in 2018 we took a little dive up, so now we’re starting to inch our way back,” he said. “So its important to note that just because we’ve had some wet rainy years, most of the aquifers take years to respond from that. Our aquifer is still what would be considered through the drought years.”
Robertson also discussed Assembly Bill 1668 and Senate Bill 606.
