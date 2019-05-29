The Reedley City Council has unanimously approved a resolution recommending the rejection of all bids received on widening the southern side of Myrtle Avenue from Cedar Avenue to Buttonwillow Avenue.
At its May 28 regular meeting, the council voted to reject all bids for the street widening, as all bids received came in higher than anticipated to do the roadway work. The original engineer estimate for the bid was about $115,500, but the bid that came in was in excess of $191,000 (more than 150 percent over budget).
Nicole Zieba, city manager, said the reason for the substantial increase in cost has been the soaring cost of concrete because of demand for projects like Highway 180 and high-speed rail. But she added that the reason for the rejection had more to do with how to do public improvements along that parcel.
“At the time we put the [community development block grant] project together, that’s when we did our three-year plan,” Zieba said. That plan included working with the developer to widen Myrtle and also develop Buttonwillow Avenue.
