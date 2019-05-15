The Reedley City Council greased the wheels a bit when it came to the Almond Grove subdivision in south Reedley.
At the May 14 meeting, the council unanimously approved a subdivision map improvement agreement and final map of what is now phase one of the project that eventually will bring 45 single-family houses to the development site at the northwest corner of Frankwood and Olson Avenues.
The new resolutions will allow the fast-track for the periphery areas of the development, allowing for earlier construction of 18 initial lots by the developer.
“Right now, they are about 75 to 85 percent done with all of the public improvements,” said Rob Terry, community development director for the city. “Regardless, this actually saves them a month and a half to two months of time to actually start building homes.”
Terry said most of the improvements have already been done to the portion of the project now pushed forward. He said the developerinitially intended to provide all public improvement before approaching the city for a final map.
“However, our municipal code does allow for projects to be phased and multiple final maps to be submitted to the council,” Terry said.
Council Member Mary Fast asked if alleys were not going to be part of the project. Terry said alleys no longer are required under city guidelines. and it will be an improvement to the subdivision’s appearance.
