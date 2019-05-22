Cindy Freeman said she was standing inside the kitchen of her rural home just west of Reedley when she heard a loud crash outside and almost immediately knew what it was — another traffic accident.
“I ran out of the house, and I ran over to the car, it was still smoking bad on the rear passenger tire. His shoe was facing the opposite direction and was stuck under the tire,” said Freeman on the afternoon of May 18. “He was in that vehicle, on the passenger side with his head resting on the floorboard.”
Freeman, who lives on the northwest corner of Lac Jac and Dinuba Avenues just outside of the city, said she called 911 and tried to assist the man who was slumped over in his vehicle unconscious.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the two vehicle collision happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. The crash critically injured one of the drivers. The man’s condition was unknown as of May 21.
Investigators on scene believed a silver sedan was heading west on Dinuba Avenue and failed to see the stop sign at the Lac Jac intersection and collided with a van heading southbound on Lac Jac.
Freeman said the intersection is notorious for accidents and they’ve experienced several in the years they’ve lived at their home.
“In 20 years, I’ve seen 15 accidents here, some of them really bad,” she said. “We went to Judy Case, [then] Fresno County Supervisor, and we begged and they said there was no money for funding to do a study.”
According to Exponent news archives, a car lost control and crashed through the fence of Freeman’s home on the evening of March 28, 2016. A separate news report indicated that on June 9, 2013, an unlicensed driver ran the stop sign at Dinuba and slammed into a deputy’s patrol car.
