Thursday, May 9
• Counterfeiting/forgery, 1300 block of East Manning Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 1200 block of G Street, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 900 block of G Street, no time given
• Larceny, 9600 block of South Zumwalt Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 6:50 p.m.
• Aggravated assault, 16600 block of East Rose Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 7:45 p.m.
Friday, May 10
• Robbery, 2100 block of 12th Street, midnight
• Larceny, 14500 block of East Adams Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), midnight
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 600 block of East Duff Avenue, no time given
• DUI arrest, Sunset Avenue and 11th Street, no time given
• Robbery/assault, 2100 block of I2th Street, no time given
• Hit-and-run, I Street and Manning Avenue, no time given
Saturday, May 11
• Aggravated assault, South Anchor Avenue and East Lincoln Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 1:30 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 900 block of 8th Street, Orange Cove (Orange Cove Police Department), 9:26 p.m.
• Fire/marijuana grow, 1300 block of North Birch Avenue, 11 p.m.
• Aggravated assault, 900 block of E Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Non-injury traffic accident, Dinuba Avenue west of East Avenue, no time given
• Attempted vehicle burglary, Klein Avenue and Shoemake Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, Mueller Park, no time given
• Vehicle burglary, Manning Avenue and San Joaquin Avenue, no time given
Sunday, May 12
• Aggravated assault/arrest, 500 block of North Acacia Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
• Aggravated assault/DUI arrest, 1600 block of Manning Avenue, 9:43 p.m.
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 200 block of East Elizabeth Avenue, no time given
• Theft, 1000 block of East Manning Avenu, no time given
• Hit-and-run, 1100 block of East El Dorado Avenue, no time given
• Vehicle theft, 1100 block of E Street, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 1400 block of G Street, no time given
Monday, May 13
• Impersonation, 21400 block of East Manning Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 8:31 a.m.
• Robbery, 800 block of East Springfield Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
• Aggravated assault, South Mendocino Avenue and East Nebraska Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday, May 14
• Larceny, 5300 block of South Newmark Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15
• Aggravated assault, 1200 block of North East Avenue, 12:46 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 200 block of East Manning Avenue, 10 a.m.
(Crime reports are listed for the Reedley, Parlier and Orange Cove areas and are available online at crimereports.com. Unless noted, the Reedley Police Department handled the calls.)
