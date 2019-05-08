Thursday, April 25
• Drug equipment violations, South Lac Jac Avenue and East Huntsman Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 7:50 a.m.
• Larceny, 10800 block of East Parlier Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 8 a.m.
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 500 block of East Duff Avenue, no time given
• Identity theft, 1600 block of East Red Beaut Avenue, no time given
• Commercial burglary, 800 block of East Manning Avenue, no time given
Friday, April 26
• Probation violation/arrest, Dollar General, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, Buttonwillow Avenue and Rails to Trail Parkway, no time given
Saturday, April 27
• Report of shots fired, Parlier Avenue and Frankwood Avenue, no time given
• Narcotics possession and outstanding warrant/arrest, 300 block of North East Avenue, no time given
• Non-injury traffic collision, 2300 block of North Reed Avenue, no time given
• Narcotics violation/arrest, 1100 block of East North Avenue, no time given
Sunday, April 28
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 600 block of North Haney Avenue, no time given
• DUI arrest, 900 block of East Lincoln Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 11th Street and Myrtle Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
• Narcotics violation/outstanding warrant arrest, Pecan Avenue and Evening Glow Avenue, no time given
• DUI arrest, 900 block of East Ponderosa Avenue, no time given
Monday, April 29
• Non-injury traffic crash, Locke Avenue and Concord Avenue, no time given
• Stolen vehicle, 500 block of North East Avenue, no time given
• Unlicensed driver, Dinuba Avenue and Hemlock Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, Frankwood Avenue and Davis Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrests, East Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, no time given
Tuesday, April 30
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 900 block of G Street, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, Avenue 430 and Road 72, no time given
Wednesday, May 1
• Non-injury traffic collision, East Manning Avenue and South Buttonwillow Avenue, no time given
• Multi-agency gang sweep/multiple arrests, citywide, no time given
(Crime reports are listed for the Reedley, Parlier and Orange Cove areas and are available online at crimereports.com. Unless noted, the Reedley Police Department handled the calls.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.