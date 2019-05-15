Thursday, May 2
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 1200 block of G Street, no time given
• Vandalism, 1600 block of 11th Street, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 900 block of G Street, no time given
Friday, May 3
• Traffic accident/DUI arrest, Frankwood Avenue and Palm Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 300 block of North East Avenue, no time given
• Hit-and-run collision, 700 block of I Street, no time given (arrest made in Parlier)
• Outstanding warrant arrest, Dinuba Avenue and Fisher Avenue, no time given
Saturday, May 4
• Drug equipment violations, 1300 block of G Street, 8:16 a.m.
• DUI arrest, Hemlock Avenue and Manning Avenue, no time given
• Vehicle burglary, 700 block of West Manning Avenue, no time given
• Vandalism, 1200 block of North Pecan Avenue, no time given
• Deceased person (foul play not suspected), 1400 block of North Concord Avenue no time given
Sunday, May 5
• DUI arrest, 800 block of North Reed Avenue, no time given
• Vehicle pursuit/firearms arrest, 700 block of I Street to Vino Avenue and Rio Vista Avenue, no time given
• Vehicle theft, 1500 block of G Street, no time given
• Loud music citation, 700 block of East Ann Avenue, no time given
• DUI arrest, 900 block of East Ponderosa Avenue, no time given
Monday, May 6
• Traffic collision/DUI arrest, 1700 block of I Street, 3:05 a.m. a.m.
• Non-injury traffic collision, 11th Street and E Street, no time given
• Unlicensed driver, Dinuba Avenue and Hemlock Avenue, no time given
• Drug equipment violations, East Adams Avenue and South Newmark Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 9:34 p.m.
• Aggravated assault, 19600 block of East South Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 7
• Larceny, 9600 block of South Zumwalt Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 6:50 p.m.
• Disturbance, 1100 block of East North Avenue, no time given
Wednesday, May 8
• Non-injury crash/driver fled scene, 1700 block of South East Avenue, no time given
• Oustanding warrant arrest, 500 block of North Acacia Avenue, no time given
• Identify theft violations, no address or time given
• Vandalism, 1200 block of North Pecan Avenue, no time given
• Hit-and-run crash, Acacia Avenue and Manning Avenue, no time given
(Crime reports are listed for the Reedley, Parlier and Orange Cove areas and are available online at crimereports.com. Unless noted, the Reedley Police Department handled the calls.)
