Thursday, June 13
• Disturbance, 1200 block of South Rupert Avenue, no time given
• Vehicle theft, 100 block of West Dinuba Avenue, no time given
• Warrant arrest, 100 block of D Street, no time given
Friday, June 14
• Aggravated assault, 1200 block of 11th Street, 7:30 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 600 block of North Kady Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Assault, 14800 block of East Mountain View Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), noon
• Larceny, East South Avenue and South Frankwood Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 3 p.m.
• Stolen property/arrest, 2000 block of East Jefferson Avenue, no time given
• Disturbance, 1400 block of F Street, no time given
• Theft of firearm, 900 block of North Kady Avenue, no time given
Saturday, June 15
• Aggravated assault, 1000 block of Anchor Avenue, Orange Cove (Orange Cove Police Department), 3 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 1100 block of East North Avenue, 3:09 a.m.
• Drug equipment violations, F Street and 14th Street, 7:52 p.m.
• Aggravated assault, 700 block of South Carolyn Lane, 11:22 p.m.
• Vehicle burglary, 300 block of West Olson Avenue, no time given
• Felony warrant arrest, 700 block of I Street, no time given
• Disturbance, 1100 block of East North Avenue, no time given
Sunday, June 16
• Aggravated assault, 7600 block of South Mendocino Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 3 p.m.
• Warrant arrest, 800 block of G Street, no time given
• Disturbance, 400 block of South Sunset Avenue, no time given
• Warrant arrest, 1600 block of 10th Street, no time given
• Driving without a license, 11th Street and East Avenue, no time given
• Arson/arrest, north of 8th Street and J Street, no time given
• Warrant arrest, 1400 block of South Klein Avenue, no time given
• Disturbance, Frankwood Avenue and Elm Avenue, no time given
• DUI stop/arrest, 100 block Peck Colony, no time given
Monday, June 17
• Aggravated assault, 1500 block of East Myrtle Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
• Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, 1000 block of 12th Street, Orange Cove (Orange Cove Police Department), 6 p.m.
• Intimidation, 1500 block of East Myrtle Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18
• Aggravated assault, 19600 block of East South Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 10:22 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 1500 block of Manning Avenue, 11:55 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19
• Aggravated assault, 600 block of 3rd Street, Orange Cove (Orange Cove Police Department), midnight
• Counterfeiting/forgery, 17700 block of East Huntsman Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), midnight
• Aggravated assault, East Springfield Avenue and South Buttonwillow Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
• Assault, 1600 block of East Springfield Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
(Crime reports are listed for the Reedley, Parlier and Orange Cove areas and are available online at crimereports.com. Unless noted, the Reedley Police Department handled the calls.)
