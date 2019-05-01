Monday, April 15
• Larceny, 7200 block of South Lac Jac Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 6 a.m.
• Fraud, no address or time given
• Commercial burglary, 600 block of East Dinuba Avenue, no time given
Tuesday, April 16
• Graffiti reports, 1300 block of E Street alleyway, no time given
• Abandoned boat towed, river bank south of Manning Bridge, no time given
• Outstanding warrants arrest, I Street and Manning Avenue, no time given
• Commercial burglary, 300 block of East Dinuba Avenue, no time given
• Check fraud, no location or time given
• Residential burglary, 1300 block of North Pecan Avenue, no time given
Wednesday, April 17
• Internet fraud, no address or time given
• Non-injury traffic collision/DUI arrest, 110 block of G Street, no time given
• Narcotics violation/arrest, 1300 block of Evening Glow Avenue, no time given
Thursday, April 18
• Outstanding warrant arrests, 1700 block of 13th Street, no time given
• Restraining order, 1200 block of 11th Street, no time given
• Unlicensed driver, 800 block of West Manning Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 800 block of East 11th Street, no time given
Friday, April 19
• Commercial burglary/arrest, Dollar General, no time given
• Narcotics violation/arrest, 1000 block of D Street, no time given
• Restraining order violation/arrest, 1300 block of Henley Street, no time given
Saturday, April 20
• Outstanding warrants arrest, 900 block of West Manning Avenue, no time given
• Vehicle vandalism, 1400 block of South Rupert Avenue, no time given
• Phone fraud, no address or time given
• Outstanding warrant, 1000 block of East Ponderosa Avenue, no time given
• Narcotics violation/arrest, 1600 block of East Springfield Avenue, no time given
• Vehicle burglary, 300 block of West Parlier Avenue, no time given
Monday, April 22
• Aggravated assault/deadly weapon, East Lincoln Avenue and South Academy Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 1:03 a.m.
• Outstanding warrant arrests, 1500 block of East Manning Avenue, no time given
• DUI arrest, 800 block of East Manning Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 800 block of East Duff Avenue, no time given
• Out-of-county warrant/arrest, 1300 block of I Street, no time given
• Narcotics violation/arrest, 1400 block of East Cypress Avenue, no time given
Tuesday, April 23
• Driving without license, 11th Street and Sunset Avenue, no time given
• Disturbance/arrest, 700 block of 11th Street, no time given
Wednesday, April 24
• Aggravated assault/deadly weapon, East Manning Avenue and South Englehart Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 10:40 a.m.
• Trespassing/resisting arrest, 1000 block of I Street, no time given
(Crime reports are listed for the Reedley, Parlier and Orange Cove areas and are available online at crimereports.com. Unless noted, the Reedley Police Department handled the calls.)
