Thursday, May 30
• Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, East Red Beaut Avenue and Pecan Avenue, 5:52 a.m.
• Vehicle theft, 1000 block of East North Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 7000 block of Navelencia Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 2:57 p.m.
• Theft, 100 block of North East Avenue, no time given
• Illegal firearm possession/arrest, 1300 block of East Beaut Avenue, no time given
• Vehicle burglary, 1500 block of South East Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 11th Avenue and East Avenue, no time given
Friday, May 31
• Firearm/narcotics arrests, East Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, 12:30 a.m.
• Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, 1300 block of 11th Street, 3:46 a.m.
• Robbery, East Springfield Avenue and Justine Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• Assault, 9200 block of South Kings River Road (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 5:22 a.m.
• Drunk in public/arrest, 1000 block of West Manning Avenue, no time given
Saturday, June 1
• Counterfeiting/forgery, 1300 block of G Street, midnight
• Vehicle theft, 2200 block of 13th Street, 7:30 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 100 block of Olive Drive, Orange Cove (Orange Cove Police Department), 9 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 600 block of 6th Street, Orange Cove (Orange Cove Police Department), 1:40 p.m.
• Aggravated assault, 1000 block of South Frankwood Avenue, Orange Cove (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 2:30 p.m.
• Intimidation, 1300 block of Cyrier Avenue, 10:45 p.m.
• Aggravated assault, 1300 block of I Street, 11 p.m.
• Outstanding warrants arrest, North Avenue and Frankwood Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrants arrest, 900 block of G Street, no time given
• Vehicle burglary, 200 block of East Jefferson Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrants arrest, 2000 block of East Dinuba Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrants arrest, Cyrier Avenue and Dinuba Avenue, no time given
• DUI arrest, Reed Avenue and Parlier Avenue, no time given
• DUI arrest, 1000 block of F Street, no time given
Sunday, June 2
• Assault, 1300 block of D Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Vandalism, 1400 block of East El Dorado Avenue, no time given
• Non-injury traffic collision, 800 block of North Reed Avenue, no time given
• Disturbance, 200 block of East Elizabeth Avenue, no time given
Monday, June 3
• Vehicle burglary, 1200 block of South Rupert Avenue, midnight
• Aggravated assault, 20100 block of East Huntsman Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 1:19 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, 900 block of South Rupert Avenue, 6 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 800 block of H Street, Orange Cove (Orange Cove Police Department), 7:46 p.m.
• Non-injury hit and run, 1500 block of East Manning Avenue, no time given
• Vehicle burglary, 2400 block of East Evening Glow Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrants arrest, Sunset Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, no time given
Tuesday, June 4
• Suspicious subject, 400 block of West Ponderosa Avenue, no time given
• Driving without license, 1400 block of J Street, no time given
Wednesday, June 5
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 700 block of North Reed Avenue, no time given
• Non-injury traffic collision, 1100 block of I Street no time given
• Non-injury traffic collision, 500 block of North Haney Avenue, no time given
• Suspicious subject, Hope Avenue and Olson Avenue, no time given
(Crime reports are listed for the Reedley, Parlier and Orange Cove areas and are available online at crimereports.com. Unless noted, the Reedley Police Department handled the calls.)
