Thursday, April 4
• DUI arrest, 600 block of West Parlier Avenue, no time given
• Disturbance/arrest, 1300 block of West Henley Creek Road, no time given
• Mail boxes damaged, Ponderosa and Fisher avenues, no time given
• Driving with suspended license, 1600 block of North Pecan Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, no location or time given
Friday, April 5
• Non-injury traffic collision, near Reedley College, no time given
• Non-injury traffic collision, Buttonwillow and Evening Glow avenues, no time given
• Theft of bicycle/arrest, 1000 block of L Street, 11:10 p.m.
• Vandalism, 900 block of East Evening Glow Avenue, no time given
Saturday, April 6
• Hit and run/subsequent arrest, 300 block of East Carob Avenue, no time given
• Non-injury traffic collision, 500 block of East Dinuba Avenue, no time given
• Shots fired/two wounded, 1600 block of East Springfield Avenue, 6:30 a.m.
• Shots fired/fatality, 700 block of East Duff Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
Sunday, April 7
• Vehicle stop/narcotics arrest, Dinuba Avenue and Fisher Avenue, no time given
• Shots fired report, Hemlock Avenue and Cypress Avenue, no time given
• Commercial burglary, 1600 block of G Street, no time given
• Traffic collision/DUI arrest, Buttonwillow Avenue and Dinuba Avenue, no time given
Monday, April 8
• Narcotics and firearms possession/arrest, 1000 block of C Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Vehicle burglary, 1700 block of North Reed Avenue, no time given
• Driving without license, 1000 block of West Manning Avenue, no time given
• Outstanding warrant arrest, 1300 block of West Olson Avenue, no location or time given
• DUI arrest, Sunset Avenue and Duff Avenue, no time given
• Residential burglary, 300 block of North Oak Drive, no time given
Tuesday, April 9
• Non-injury traffic crash, 1000 block of East Santa Rosa Avenue, no time given
• Vehicle burglary, near Parlier Avenue and Reed Avenue, no time given
Wednesday, April 10
• Non-injury traffic crash, 1400 block of G Street, no time given
• Bicycle theft, 2000 block of East Dinuba Avenue, no time given
• Assault with a deadly weapon, East Huntsman Avenue and South Zediker Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 5 p.m.
(Crime reports are from the Reedley Police Department. The crimereports.com website has been down, which is why there are no reports from Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Cove Police or Parlier Police.)
