Friday, May 17
• Trespass of real property, 100 block of Olive Drive, Orange Cove (Orange Cove Police Department), 5:22 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 1000 block of Anchor Avenue (Orange Cove Police Department), 7 a.m.
• Larceny, South Anchor Avenue and Adams Avenue, Orange Cove (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), noon
• Vehicle theft, 1000 block of K Street, 5 p.m.
• Robbery/assault, 2100 block of I2th Street, no time given
• Hit-and-run, I Street and Manning Avenue, no time given
Sunday, May 19
• Aggravated assault, 300 block of East Linden Avenue, 2:27 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, East Laroda Circle and North Kady Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
Monday, May 20
• Drug equipment violations, South Crawford Avenue and East Lincoln Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 2:03 a.m.
• Vehicle theft, 1500 block of South Avenue, Orange Cove (Orange Cove Police Department), 7:48 p.m.
• Theft from building, 200 block of South Kingswood Parkway, 11:12 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 200 block of North Reed Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
Tuesday, May 21
• Larceny, 500 block of 5th Street (Orange Cove Police Department), 8 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 1500 block of South Avenue (Orange Cove Police Department), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 22
• Larceny, 21700 block of East Parlier Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 7:15 a.m.
• Vehicle theft, 10600 block of East Davis Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 10 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 12600 block of East Nebraska Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 3:45 p.m.
(Crime reports are listed for the Reedley, Parlier and Orange Cove areas and are available online at crimereports.com. Unless noted, the Reedley Police Department handled the calls.)
