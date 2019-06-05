Thursday, May 23
• Drug equipment violations, East Dinuba Avenue and South I Street (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 4:46 p.m.
• Vehicle theft, 1200 block of K Street, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 24
• Aggravated assault, 6100 block of South Alta Avenue (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department), 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
• Aggravated assault, 600 block of I Street, 1:54 a.m.
Sunday, May 26
• Aggravated assault, 900 block of North Fisher Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
• Drug equipment violations, 1300 block of West Olson Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
Monday, May 27
• Aggravated assault, 1300 block of G Street, 1:21 a.m.
• Aggravated assault, 600 block of East Washington Avenue, 6:08 a.m.
• Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, 1000 block of K Street, 5 p.m.
• Vehicle burglary, 2000 block of East Dinuba Avenue, no time given
• Commercial burglary, 1400 block of 11th Street, no time given
• Narcotics possession/probation arrests, 1300 block of West Olson Avenue, no time given
• Disturbance, 600 block of East Washington Avenue, no time given
Tuesday, May 28
• Illegal weapons/arrest, 1100 block of East El Dorado Avenue, no time given
• Narcotics possession/arrest, 2200 block of 13th Street, no time given
Wednesday, May 29
• Aggravated assault, 800 block of East Evening Glow Avenue, 11:07 p.m.
• Outstanding warrant arrest, Frankwood Avenue and North Avenue, no time given
• Child endangerment/arrest, 800 block of East Evening Glow Avenue, no time given
(Crime reports are listed for the Reedley, Parlier and Orange Cove areas and are available online at crimereports.com. Unless noted, the Reedley Police Department handled the calls.)
