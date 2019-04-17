Members of Reedley police’s Adult Compliance team last week arrested a 39-year-old Reedley man on a parole warrant while recovering methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and large amounts of cash.
Netzahualcoyotl “Netz” Cerna was arrested shortly after 11:30 a.m. on April 8 by Adult Compliance officers working in cooperation with California Parole Apprehension Team. Law enforcement served a search warrant on Cerna at a residence in the 1000 block of C Street.
When he was arrested, Cerna was in possession of about 4.5 ounces of meth in addition to the loaded firearm and currency in various denominations including $100 bills, according to police.
Cerna was booked into the Fresno County Jail after his arrest. He remained in custody as of April 16, facing one charge of possession of firearm by felon or narcotic drug user. His bail was set at $375,500, and he also had a federal marshal detainer and parole hold.
Anyone with additional information on Cerna is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4250. Your information may be kept anonymous.
