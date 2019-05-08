Reedley police arrested an 18-year-old Sanger man who crashed into a power pole in the early morning hours May 6, causing a power outage to about half the city.
Bryant Pena was taken into custody after the crash and charged with DUI resulting in injury, hit and run resulting in injury child endangerment, resisting arrest and minor in possession of alcohol. He later was transported to the Fresno County Jail.
Police arriving at the scene shortly after 3 a.m. found a car crashed into a pole at the intersection of Reed Avenue and 7th Street. They arrested Pena who allegedly was attempting to flee the area along with a female juvenile passenger. Pena suffered minor injuries while the girls was uninjured.
The crash into the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power pole sheared off transformers and caused power lines to fall across the roadway. Residents in that part of the city were without power for part of the morning before PG&E crews were able to replace the pole and restore power to the area.
