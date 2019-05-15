A late-night fire that broke out in an unoccupied house in north Reedley caused about $100,000 in damage to the single-family structure.
Just after 11 p.m., Reedley firefighters received a greater alarm call to the 1300 block of North Birch Avenue for a report of a house on fire. Upon arrival, fire crews discovered smoke and flames coming from the roof of the residence. Flames were significantly burning in the attic area.
The Reedley Fire Department stated in a news release that firefighters made an aggressive and well-coordinated attack to suppress the flames. The fire was in full-control in less than 35 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
Investigation continued into the cause of the fire, but preliminary reports believe an electrical issue ignited the fire.
Engine 131 from Reedley Fire and 14 firefighters responded to the blaze. Assisting were two engines and fire crews from Fresno County Fire. The call had been reported by a passerby who saw smoke and flames coming from the residence.
While the property loss was estimated at $100,000, more tab $150,000 in property value was saved. The house was not occupied and no residents were displaced.
