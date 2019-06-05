Police arrested a Reedley man and Fresno man after discovering a loaded firearm and drugs during a vehicle stop in east Reedley on May 31.
Johnny Castaneda, 26, and Eder Perez, 23, were taken into custody after police stopped a vehicle Castaneda was driving in the area of East and Lincoln avenues at about 12:30 a.m. Police said that Castaneda was driving on a suspended license and Perez was found to be on probation.
Officers on the scene conducted a probation search of the vehicle, and found ammunition in the center console. They continued the search and then discovered a loaded firearm under the driver’s seat. Police also recovered four mason jars of marijuana, individual packages of hashish oil and an estimated 9.3 grams of cocaine.
A photo posted by Reedley police showed four various sizes of mason jars filled with wrapped marijuana, 12 containers of hash oil, a bag of cocaine and package of pills. A small handgun and ammo clip also were pictured,
Castaneda was booked in the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of firearm by a felon, marijuana sales, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine and carrying a loaded firearm as a gang member.
Perez also was booked into county jail on suspicion of violating his probation.
