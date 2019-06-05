Reedley police are warning the public about a recent increase in vehicle burglaries in the city.
The Reedley Police Department shared on its social media page that three break-ins were reported in the overnight and early morning hours on June 3. The first occurred at about midnight in the 1200 block of South Rupert Avenue, and was followed by another break-in that involved two vehicles at about 6 a.m. in the 900 block of South Rupert Avenue about three blocks away.
At about 6:45 a.m. that day, officers responded to a third burglary at Evening Glow and Zumwalt avenues. Police said in that case, a tract trailer that had been parked on Zumwalt since June 1 had been broken into.
Other break-ins were on May 27 and June 1. The first burglary involved a vehicle parked at the Reedley Sports Park between 7 and 8:20 p.m. Its window had been broken. In the second break-in, someone tampered with the ignition of a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of East Jefferson Avenue.
Anyone living in these areas who may have surveillance video of activity during the time frames of the break-ins, or any potential witness, is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.