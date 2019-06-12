The Reedley Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam regarding calls to residents from an unknown subject falsely identifying themselves as a Reedley police officer.
A June 6 news release from the department said the calls have been coming from the department’s (559) 637-4250 number. However, department officials said the number has been cloned in the scam. The caller tells residents who answer that they have an arrest warrant from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and are asking for Social Security numbers and other personal information.
Reedley police officials stress that the caller is not an RPD employee and that the department would never call to get this type of information. They strongly urge to not give any personal information when this type of call is received.
If you receive this type of call, hang up and call the department at 637-4250 to speak with an officer or a dispatcher.
