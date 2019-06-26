Police arrested a Reedley man on June 20 after he allegedly attempted to break into a north Reedley residence.
Jorge Luis Ponce Lopez, 29, was arrested near the scene and transported to the Fresno County Jail. He faced charges of attempted burglary, and was released on bail.
The Reedley Police Department reported that officers received a call shortly before 8 p.m. about a man attempting to enter a residence in the 1800 block of North Church Avenue. Police said the home’s residents saw a man attempting to take a screen off a window, and observed the incident.
After getting a description, officers canvassed the area and found Lopez in the alley behind the residence. Lopez told officers that he had been on the side of the residence.
Last week, there were a pair of vehicle thefts on June 21. One occurred in the 800 block of West Manning AVenue and the other reportedly occurred at the corner of F and 13th streets.
