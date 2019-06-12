Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two adult teens from Orange Cove and a 16-year-old male from Reedley in connection to a June 9 stabbing at Avocado Lake Park that left a 16-year-old male teen with a non-life threatening knife wound.
Fernando Fernandez and Trinidad Loera, both 18, were booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. Both remained in custody as of June 11 on $20,000 bail. The teen from Reedley also was arrested on an assault with a deadly weapon charge and probation violation, and was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that Fernandez, Loera and the Reedley teen were arrested after a vehicle shop at Highway 180 and Frankwood Avenue. The trio were identified by witnesses at the park who saw the attack, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m.
Deputies said that the victim was at the park with his family. While taking a swim in the lake, the victim was approached by a teen who asked him if he was part of a gang. The victim told him no. As he was getting out of the water, two other teens confronted him, and an ensuing argument turned into a fist fight.
During the fight, the victim suffered a stab wound to his back from a knife. The group scattered and left the victim on the ground, and the suspects then fled the scene in a car.
The wounded teen was treated at the scene by firefighters and an EMS crews, deputies said. He was transported to a hospital in Fresno and is expected to fully recover.
Fernandez, Loera and the juvenile are know to associate with gang members, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact sheriff’s dispatchers at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or online at valleycrimestoppers.org. Those offering tips will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
