Four people were injured — including two with major injuries — following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Manning and Alta avenues just east of Reedley on May 6.
One driver, an unidentified man driving a White Toyota Sienna van, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered major injuries. The man was transported by life flight helicopter to Community Regional Medical Center, where his condition was unknown as of May 7.
At the scene, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Matt Zulim said investigation of the accident around 9 a.m. still was in its early stages. According to eyewitnesses from the Dino Stop gas station and mini-mart just northeast of the intersection, the man in the van apparently ran a red light while driving east on Manning and suddenly swerved left before crashing head-on with a black Hyundai and a Silver Lexus.
The Toyota van flipped onto its side and came to rest on the north side of Manning Avenue just east of Alta. The Hyundai and Lexus also came to a stop north of Manning.
A passenger in one of those vehicles suffered major injuries and was transported to CMRC in Fresno while the other drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at local hospitals.
The force of the crash took out part of the traffic signal at the northeast corner of Manning and Alta. The road was closed for more than an hour before reopening once the vehicles were removed from the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.