Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office last week released surveillance video captured at the El Rancho Market, located at the corner of East Parlier and South Whitner avenues in Parlier. The video shows a car drive by, which is believed to belong to the shooter or shooters responsible for killing 23-year-old Felix Ybarra-Rodriguez of Fresno last fall.
Shortly after midnight on Oct. 15, 2018, Parlier police officers responded to a call of shots fired at Bella Vista Apartments, located at 8500 Bella Vista Ave. Officers found Ybarra-Rodriguez with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno where he later died.
Parlier Police requested sheriff’s homicide detectives respond to the scene to take over the investigation.
Detectives learned Ybarra-Rodriguez and friends had gathered at an apartment belonging to an acquaintance of theirs. Ybarra-Rodriguez and another man were outside on the patio when they noticed a man get out of a car and walk toward them. The men exchanged some words and then the man pointed a gun at the two men and fired multiple shots. Ybarra-Rodriguez was the only person struck by bullets.
A motive for the shooting has not been determined. Detectives are looking at the possibility of it being gang-related.
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information on the suspect(s) in this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111 or Detective Carl Chalmers at (559) 600-8207.
You also may contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
