As the sun began to set over the Reedley High School football stadium, more than 300 graduating seniors dressed in their green and white caps and gowns eagerly waited next to the gym for the cue from administrators to begin walking onto the field for the school’s 119th annual graduation ceremony.
“I’m feeling relieved that the year is over but also I’m kind of sad because I know that I won’t see a lot of people again,” said Cody Bender, a Reedley high graduate and one of the school’s 31 valedictorians. “I will be attending Fresno State and hopefully getting a degree in computer engineering in the future.”
Bender added that he’d also like to continue his dance career and has hopes of becoming a professional dancer someday.
He recalled one of his more memorable classes.
“Calculus was my most difficult class. There was way too much homework and it was sometimes hard to balance everything out, I had a hard time passing that class,” he said. “My most memorable teacher was definitely Mr. [Don] Friesen who was the calculus teacher because just the atmosphere of the class was different.”
He said the calculus experience taught him more than just mathematics.
