It was the largest collection of firearms Reedley’s police chief said he’s seen in his career.
A total of 33 firearms — 10 of which are illegal to possess in California — 100 rounds of various calibers of ammunition, 152 grams of methaphetamine and a bag full of home made ecstasy pills were just some of the items seized during a city-wide multi-agency gang sweep on the afternoon of May 1.
“In the 30 years that I’ve been a police officer here in the city of Reedley we have never seen this many weapons in one house. This is the biggest haul that I’ve ever seen in my career,” said Chief Joe Garza. “This is tremendous.”
Garza added that the large weapons find came from a home located just steps from a school and a church.
“One of our stops included a house in the 1000 block of South Church Avenue,” he said. “It was the home where David Yama, 35, was living.”
Garza said Yama is a convicted felon and known gang member. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.
“Twenty of these firearms, if they were in the possession of just a normal person [they] would be legal to possess, but because they were in Yama’s possession it was illegal. He cannot possess any firearms,”
The operation came as a response to recent violence that Garza said has plagued the city in the past two months.
