Immanuel High School’s 64-member Class of 2019 spent their final school day as a group on stage before a large crowd at Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church on May 30, receiving their diplomas at the annual graduation and commencement exercise.
They celebrated a class that featured four valedictorians (Ashleigh Sorensen, Hannah Baptista, Regan Ott and Tamsen Taves) and one salutatorian (Melanie Krahn) who delivered messages of thanks and encouragement to their classmates, family and teachers.
“Each one of us have the choice to decide for ourselves how to make the most of these opportunities and challenges that they bring,” said Sorensen, who also was student body president for 2018-19. “With motivation and discipline, we can all have a bright future ahead.”
Sorensen told her fellow graduates that they have limitless opportunities in their future.
“May we look to God for guidance and acknowledge that he has a plan and path for us far greater than we can imagine,” she said. “Class of 2019, I encourage us not to live within ourselves. But rather, be bold. Desire for personal growth, and desire to help others.”
Valedictorian Regan Ott urged her classmates to follow the unique path that God picked for them, and influence people in the world.
