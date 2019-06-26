Change is coming soon to readers of The Reedley Exponent.
Starting with our next issue on Thursday, July 4, The Exponent — along with The Dinuba Sentinel and Sanger Herald — will combine forces to become The Mid Valley Times. Readers of Mid Valley Publishing’s three community weekly newspapers will get a combined publication featuring a new masthead design and a news-packed version featuring the latest happenings from the three Central Valley cities served by the papers.
The Mid Valley Times is designed to serve the readers much like The Exponent, Sentinel and Herald have for generations. Current subscribers will receive the newly-packaged Times as part of your subscription, and non-subscribers can join in an easy and inexpensive manner. You can receive our print and e-editions of the paper, as well as a newly-designed and improved website.
It’s important to let you, the reader, know that many familiar facets will remain with The Mid Valley Times. The Reedley office along with Dinuba and Sanger will remain open and maintained at its current level to provide easy access and meet the needs of each city. Our staff and employees will remain right where they are to serve your needs. Reedley’s office at 1130 G St. will continue with its usual weekday hours.
The consolidation of papers will mean more news, advertising, classifieds, legals and obituaries for your reading. We’ll also be providing police logs for each city as in the past.
The Reedley Exponent has been part of the community for well more than a century — more than 128 years, to be precise — and carries significant history in this part of the Central Valley. Its name, along with The Sentinel and Herald, will continue within part of our masthead, to remind the public of our tradition of service to the reader.
As we take this new and exciting step, we welcome your feedback and faithful readership. Letters, news tips and other editorial submissions always are welcomed for possible publication and consideration. Story ideas in the Reedley area — including Orange Cove and Parlier — can be sent to editor Jon Earnest (jon@midvalleypublishing.com) and features reporter/editor Juanita Adame (juanita@midvalleypublishing.com). Readers also can call us during business hours at (559) 638-2244.
This Independence Day, welcome to the Mid Valley Times!
