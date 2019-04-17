The public is invited to give their opinion on a proposed plan for a mural on the north side of the Bank of America building on G Street.
Public comment — followed by a Reedley City Council vote — will take place at the council’s regular meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the council chambers, 845 G. St.
The council already has approved $2,500 in city money and an additional $1,000 to match donations for the $6,000 project planned for the side of the building facing 9th Street. The design planned for the building was created in the 1940s for the Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce.
The design is being incorporated into the proposed mural by Laurie Schoelen, a local artist from Squaw Valley who will create the mural. Schoelen previously painted electric power boxes in the city within the past four years.
The project is a joint effort by the city and the chamber to paint a Reedley-themed portrait of the area. Officials have been making revisions to the design to put in additional references to the region’s reputation for growing fruit.
