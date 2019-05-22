There were approximately 25 people who attended the latest town hall meeting on the evening of May 20 at the Reedley Community Center’s Senior Room.
The May topic was “Where the Rubber Hits the Road,” and city officials elaborated on various items including where funding comes from for road projects, and how those projects are prioritized.
“Over the last five years the city has invested, with funding and grants, twenty six million dollars into the roadway system and we’re pretty proud of the fact that we’ve been able to do that,” said John Robertson, engineer for the city of Reedley.
“Most of the funding that we get is for maintenance, the asphalt, the paint striping the gutter drainage, a large portion of the funds we do receive, the federal funds, does go to taking care of those items.”
Robertson added that portion of funding sources also come from federal grants, Measure C money, vehicle impact fees, and recent gas tax increases.
“We get about $2.9 million from grant funds, and other funds to do roads, and that ranges from the maintenance projects to the full reconstruction,” he said. “So looking at these different strategies that we have to fix our roads.”
Several concerns raised from citizens at the meeting included flooding at the intersection of North Columbia and Parlier avenues.
To see the full story, subscribe to our print or e-edition. For more information, please call The Reedley Exponent at 559-638-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.