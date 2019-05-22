John Robertson, Reedley city engineer, discussed the cost of the city’s paving strategies at this month’s Reedley Town Hall at the Reedley Community Center’s Senior Room on May 20. The topic for May was “Where the Rubber Hits the Road.” One more meeting in the series of six Town Halls is scheduled. It will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, and will discuss the city’s water quality and conservation efforts.