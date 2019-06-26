Nathan Ledezma Diaz recently celebrated his 6th birthday among old clinic friends on May 30.
Nathan, a patient at Adventist Health Medical Office–Reedley Children’s, recently was diagnosed with a brainstem glioma, a very rare type of cancer that affects mostly children.
The moment the clinic team learned of Nathan’s inoperable condition, they started discussing how to celebrate his life and make him happy as he prepared to enter treatment.
An Adventist Health patient since the age of 1, Nathan is a very happy, bright child, his care team says.
“I’d never seen him unhappy, until one appointment,” said his pediatrician, Dr. Marta Atalla.
“We noticed that his left eye turned inward,” says Marcela Diaz, Nathan’s mother. A visit to Atalla regarding the problem turned into referrals to an ophthalmologist and then to an oncologist, who diagnosed Nathan. His condition is inoperable.
“He’s always been very energetic, very social. Everywhere we used to go, he would always speak to people and tell them stories,” Marcela said. A fan of the popular children’s show, “PAW Patrol,” Nathan dreamed of one day becoming a police officer or a firefighter.
