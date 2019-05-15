The theme for the April 30 Reedley Town Hall meeting was supposed to be targeted at helping citizens become familiarized with how City Hall operates, who their public officials are and other city-related items.
However, a reoccurring question from audience members had to do with road fixtures and park upgrades.
People who were in attendance at the meeting asked questions as well as those watching the town hall meeting via The Exponent’s Facebook livestream also were wondering when parks in town would be upgraded and roads fixed.
“Ask about Citizens Park, please,” said Junior Cortez, a Facebook viewer. “The courts are slippery with cracks, and that is very dangerous.”
City Manager Nicole Zieba was quick to answer questions and address everyone’s concerns.
“I will answer the Citizens Park questions right now,” she said. “We are very aggressive going after grants. We received one million dollars from the state of California to transform the [Luke Trimble] splash park from an old dilapidated into a brand new safe splash pad.”
“We also received funding to upgrade Mueller park, to put in LED lighting [and] to put in tables,” she continued.
