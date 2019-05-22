As the school prepares for its 91st commencement ceremony, Reedley College honored its longtime employees — and a dozen more retiring at the end of the school year — during the annual Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony on May 16 in the school cafeteria.
The college recognized 35 employees for terms of service starting at five years and ranging in five year blocks up to 40 years. Sara Aguirre, Spanish instructor was the longest-tenured employee honored, starting at the college in 1979.
Cheryl Hesse, curriculum analyst, was recognized for 35 years of service; 30-year employees at the college were Mark Genera (history instructor), Colleen Snyder (music instructor), David Clark (dean of instruction) and Julio Bernal (career technical education laboratory technician) while 25-year veterans were Rudy Guzman (automotive technology instructor) and David Lopez (animal sciences instructor).
