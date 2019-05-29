The largest crowd in recent years attended the 91st Reedley College commencement ceremony on May 24.
All chair seating was filled, along with a small grandstand of bleachers on the west edge of the ceremony on the lawn just south of the school cafeteria. The throng of people came to see the majority of 876 associate degrees of arts and science and 786 certificates of completion awarded to the graduates.
In her final official act as interim president at the college, Donna Berry asked graduates to stand and receive their degrees and certificates.
“By the virtue of authority vested in me by the board of trustees of the State Center Community College District, I do hereby confer upon you the degrees of associate in arts and associate in science — with all the rights, honors and privileges pertaining thereto,” she said.
That began a long line of students receiving diplomas as they completed the first step in their high education trek.
That included student speaker Alfred Vargas Garnica II, who was the student speaker and was receiving his degree cum laude (a grade point average of 3 to 3.49). He quoted pastor and author T.D. Jakes, who said “if you have receive any level of success, then pour it into someone else. Success is not success without a successor.
