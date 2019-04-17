A Reedley man and Parlier woman are dead and another man was hospitalized after an April 10 shooting in what Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives are calling a domestic violence incident.
Daniel Hernandez, 47, was found shot to death on the ground next to his vehicle in an orchard off Huntsman Avenue, between Newmark and Zediker avenues, near Parlier. An autopsy was being performed to determine if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
Selena Lopez, 26, of Parlier and an unidentified man had been shot in a vehicle after an alleged confrontation with Hernandez near at that site shortly after 5 p.m., witnesses told sheriff’s detectives. Lopez was critically wounded, and died on April 14 in a Fresno hospital.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, Hernandez and Lopez were in a dating relationship. The other man who was in the car with Lopez was in his mid-20s and also shot. His wounds were minor, and he was treated and released from the hospital.
After the shooting, a woman alerted a California Highway Patrol officer at the intersection of Bethel and Rose avenues that her two friends had been shot. According to the sheriff’s officer, there also were four small children in the car but none of them were injured.
The woman told the CHP that Hernandez was involved in the disturbance and shooting near the orchard. Deputies then drove to the orchard where Hernandez had last been seen. They found the vehicle with no one inside, but then spotted Hernandez on the ground.
All of the people involved in the disturbance knew each other, according to the sheriff’s office. A motive has not been determined.
Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact Sheriff’s Det. Adam Maldonado at (559) 600-8208. You also may contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.
