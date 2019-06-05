The Kings River now is closed to all recreational use throughout the three counties it flows through.
On June 4, Fresno County joined Tulare and Kings counties to ban swimmers, boaters and tubers to use the waterways. Fresno County’s ban stretches from Pine Flat Dam to the county lines near Lindy’s Landing, south of Reedley. Two weeks ago, Kings County closed its river access and Tulare County soon followed suit.
John Zanoni, assistant sheriff, said in a June 4 news briefing along the river east of Sanger that access to the river is denied until further notice. Sheriff Margaret Mims made the order in what the office called the best interest of public safety.
Currently, a large amount of melting snow in the Sierra Nevada is quickly filling Pine Flat Reservoir to the tune of 10,000 cubic feet per second (cfs). One CFS is seven-and-a-half gallons per second; about 449 gallons per minute and 646,272 gallons per day.
The Bureau of Reclamation is pumping an equal amount out of the dam and down the river, turning the Kings River into a swiftly moving current through Reedley. That flow is much stronger at locations closer to Pine Flat.
