Downtown Reedley now has traffic controls along six consecutive four-way intersections of G Street.
The morning of April 30, city workers put up stop signs for G Street traffic at the intersections with 9th and 12th streets, respectively. For now, the signs include stop signs on the center line of G Street to notify motorists of the new permanent all-way traffic control.
A resolution to put in the additional stop signs was approved on a 4-1 vote by the Reedley City Council on Feb. 26, two weeks after the issue initially was brought to the council. Council Member Mary Fast voted against the resolution, saying she was in favor of an all-way stop at 9th and G but not so for 12th and G.
Fast said she received feed- back from business owners near the 12th and G intersection that the additional stop signs could potentially harm business. In the end, however, the council majority went with the side of safety concerns involving motorists and pedestrians in the downtown area.
