Main street in downtown Reedley was buzzing with activity on May 5, as hundreds walked along G Street during a sunny, mild day to enjoy food, music, the popular Nomads car show, games and camaraderie with their neighbors.
There were the usual attractions at the annual event, but with a few tweaks. Now under the direction of the Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with remaining members of the Reedley Downtown Association, the Street Faire exhibited a few subtle changes that seemed to go over well with visitors.
For one, the two concert stages were situated on 11th Street, back a few yards from the intersection at G Street, and on the south end of the Faire at the intersection of G and 12th streets. That drew foot traffic a bit off the main street path, easing congestion somewhat.
