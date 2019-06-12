For most of the next four months, the public can go to the Reedley Museum and see emotional images and displays that reflect the “greatest generation” in the eyes of most Americans: World War II veterans.
The exhibit – aptly titled “A Tribute to ‘The Greatest Generation’” — was officially unveiled to the public at a dedication event on June 4. The ever-growing exhibit is on display at the museum during its open hours (Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon) through the Reedley Fiesta weekend Oct. 11-13.
The June 4 dedication event was emceed by Paul Loeffler, host of the “Hometown Heroes” radio show that profiles veterans from World War II and Korea. Veterans attending the ceremony included Vernon Schmidt, a Reedley native and Fresno resident who spoke at the recent Memorial Day Ceremony at Reedley Cemetery.
