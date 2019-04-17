On Tuesday April 9, 2019, Alvina Kliewer passed away at her home in Reedley, surrounded by her family. She was born July 11, 1931 to Peter and Agnes Friesen in Meade Kansas.
Alvina was a home maker throughout her life, taking care of her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Lowell Kliewer, four children, Nancy and husband George Weis, Jerry and wife Crystal Kliewer, James and wife Rhonda Kliewer, and Wayne Kliewer, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services are Thursday April 18, 2019, Starting with Graveside at Reedley Cemetery in the memorial building at 10:00am, followed by the Memorial Service at the Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church with a luncheon to follow.
The family would appreciate any donations to be made to the following; Immanuel Schools, Tabor College or Hartland Christian Camp.
