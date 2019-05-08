After a short illness, Donald Noland, 82, passed peacefully from this earth to be with his Lord on March 17, 2019. Donald’s childhood home was in Reedley, California.
Donald is survived by his wife June, son John, grandson Joshua and sisters Sue Hudgins and Nina Suttles.
He was a man who seemed to bring joy and happiness to all who knew him during his life in Reedley, including a regular coffee group at Uncle Harry’s Restaurant which met each afternoon.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.
Services have been held.
