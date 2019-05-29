Douglas Togioka, a lifelong resident of the Reedley area was born on June 15, 1966. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 18, 2019 at the age of 52. Doug was the 6th child born to Hiroshi and Mitsuko Togioka. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sisters Sharon and her Husband Jim Morikawa, Diane and her husband Glen Sasai, Jean and her husband Jeff Yukawa; brothers Wesley Togioka, Wayne and his wife Jean Togioka; and 7 nephews, 1 grand niece and 6 grand nephews.
Doug was a farmer until moving into the city of Reedley. He enjoyed attending Fresno State football, basketball, and softball games. He also enjoyed watching a variety of different sports on TV. He was an avid fan of San Francisco Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. He took great pleasure watching his nephews participating in their many sport events.
The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to Kaiser Permanente and Hinds Hospice for their compassionate care and support of Doug and the family.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Reedley Buddhist Church 2035 15th Street, Reedley, CA. at 11:00AM
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.