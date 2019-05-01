Elsie “Alma” Johnston was born in Merced, California February 11, 1909 and passed away April 27, 2019 at the age of 110. She was a long time resident of Reedley. Alma’s biggest pleasures in life were family and friends. She was also a gifted seamstress as well as an avid Bingo player. She was an amazing role model for all who knew her and openly shared her secrets of longevity with us.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband Victor Johnston and daughter Donna Babcock. She is survived by her granddaughter Darla Anton and her husband Michael, as well as great grandchildren Donna Schiefer and Ryan Anton and their spouses, and three great-great Grandsons.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Reedley Cemetery Memorial Service Building.
Remembrances can be made to Nazareth House, 2121 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93703.
Services provided by Cairns Funeral Home.
