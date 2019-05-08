George Paul, 94, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away peacefully. He was born to Ben and Agnes Paul in Fresno, California. He had several passions in life, family being the most important. A WWII survivor, George was strongly passionate for our country. Once retired, he always loved farming and toying in his vegetable garden. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Josephine (Lolly), his three sons, Vaughn (Peggy), Jack and Bob (Carrie) along with 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grand-children. He will be remembered for his gentle spirit which was evident even thru his last days.
A military service is scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2019 at Reedley Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.