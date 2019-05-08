Ivan Maurer went to Heaven on April 18, 2019. He was born April 4, 1920, in Louisville, Ohio, to Alvin and Ella Maurer. He married his wife Marjorie, on September 22, 1942.
He served in Civilian Public Service in Clearsprings, Maryland and Three Rivers, California. He was a general contractor in the area for many years. He attended Dinuba Mennonite Brethren Church, and sang in the MCC Men’s Chorus for many years. He volunteered at the Reedley Chamber of Commerce. He welcomed many bus loads of people to the area and the Blossom Trail Tour with his yodeling.
Ivan is survived by five children, Twlya and husband Ed Pauls of Dinuba, Lenette and husband Keith Burckhart, of Milford, Indiana, Ellis Maurer of Anchorage, Alaska, Elaine and husband Rick Wiens of Clovis, California, Michael Maurer and wife Amy of Nacogdoches, Texas, nine grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, two brothers, and a son, Lyle. Lyle’s wife lives in Kingsburg, California.
A memorial service will be held at the Dinuba Mennonite Brethren Church on Friday, June 14, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, Pennsylvania 17501.
