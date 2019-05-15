John (Jack) Fletcher Ellis, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at age 82. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 18th at First United Methodist Church, 1461 11th Street, Reedley. The family will greet friends in the Fellowship Hall after the service. Son of Andrew and Bessie Ellis, he was a native of Laurel, Delaware. He always enjoyed sports, playing baseball, football and lacrosse in high school and college, and later tennis and golf. He received his undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Delaware and his masters and PhD in Weed Science from Rutgers University. He served his country in the Army before taking a position at Ciba-Geigy. Eventually, he became the director of Biological Research at Ciba-Geigy before retiring and moving to California. He remained active in his church and in the Reedley California Rotary club. He is survived by his wife Barbara Kutzner, their daughter Sarah and stepson Justin of Fresno, CA, his daughter Karen Ellis Joslin of Hendersonville, NC, his son Clark Ellis and his wife Kathy of Cary, NC, daughter Trisha Tran of Centreville, VA, daughter Gang Xu and her husband Ling Wong of Germantown, VA, his grandchildren Laura and Beth Joslin of Hendersonville, Cassidy and Jake Ellis of Cary, Justin and Anna Nguyen of Centreville, VA and his nephew Jon Davis and his wife Courtenay, of Atlanta GA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to the Reedley Rotary Club at https://www.reedleyrotary.com/ or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
