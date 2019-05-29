Marion “Mike” Neal Hannah of San Jose died May 19, 2019. Mike was born September 1, 1936 in Madera, Ca. Family moved to Reedley in 1943. Majority of his education was in Reedley, graduating from Reedley High in 1954. While at Reedley High he was the yell leader. He married Janice Brewton of Reedley. Janice, a descendant of the Warkentin clan of the Reedley area, preceded him in death. Mike was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War era. Mike and Jan settled in San Jose over 50 years ago.
Mike is survivied by son Mark and YaVonne Hannah of Gilroy, son Russell Hannah of San Jose, brother Armand Hannah Jr. of Fresno, brother-in-law Kip Brewton of Reedley and two grandchildren of Gilroy.
Memorial service will be June 1, 2019 at Mike’s home, 432 Avenida Del Robles, San Jose, Ca. 95123, 1-4.
